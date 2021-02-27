MENU
CLICK TO WATCH CHL TV FREEVIEW – EDMONTON VS. LETHBRIDGE (6 PM MT) | RED DEER VS. MEDICINE HAT (7:30 PM MT) – WATCH ON GOOGLE CHROME
February 27, 2021

Mooseheads on pause following new COVID-19 restrictions

QMJHL

 

Yesterday, Nova Scotia introduced new restrictions as the Province reported a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announces the postponement of Mooseheads regular season games until March 27th.

Beginning today and until March 26th, the Government of Nova Scotia will apply the following restriction to the Halifax Regional Municipality:

  • Sports games and events, as well as arts and cultural events and festivals will no longer be permitted, but sports practices and arts and cultural rehearsals can continue with a limit of 25 people participating.

The league will work on a new schedule for the Cape Breton Eagles and the Charlottetown Islanders. The announcement will be made at the beginning of next week.

More News
A message from CHL President Dan MacKenzie and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
6 mins ago
Under the Microscope | NHL Prospect of February: Zachary Dean
6 hours ago
Road to the QMJHL Entry Draft | February 2021
6 hours ago
New Brunswick teams will resume playing the week of March 8th
6 hours ago
Ex-Remparts Captain Kevin Lowe named to Order of Hockey in Canada
6 hours ago
Maurice Tanguay (1933-2021) Tribute
6 hours ago