Mooseheads on pause following new COVID-19 restrictions

Yesterday, Nova Scotia introduced new restrictions as the Province reported a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announces the postponement of Mooseheads regular season games until March 27th.

Beginning today and until March 26th, the Government of Nova Scotia will apply the following restriction to the Halifax Regional Municipality:

Sports games and events, as well as arts and cultural events and festivals will no longer be permitted, but sports practices and arts and cultural rehearsals can continue with a limit of 25 people participating.

The league will work on a new schedule for the Cape Breton Eagles and the Charlottetown Islanders. The announcement will be made at the beginning of next week.