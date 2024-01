Montana’s BBQ & Bar becomes an Official Partner of the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce a new partnership that will see Montana’s BBQ & Bar join the CHL as an Official Partner. In addition to collaborating with the CHL to showcase its brand with TV-visible signage and in-arena branding at both national events and inside arenas across the Canadian Hockey League, Montana’s will serve as a sponsor to the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Plus, as the CHL’s Official Partner for Visiting Team Meals, Montana’s BBQ & Bar will curate a specialized menu for clubs across the CHL, providing players, coaches and/or staff with individually packaged meal options while on the road.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Canadian Hockey League, working together to advance the growth of Canada’s game and development of these young athletes across the country,” said Yianni Fountas, Director of Marketing for Montana’s BBQ & Bar. “This partnership extends our reach beyond the ice, providing the opportunity to build stronger relationships with the local teams and communities in which our restaurants proudly serve.”

Known for being Canada’s Home for BBQ, Montana’s BBQ & Bar has close to 100 locations from coast to coast nationwide. Infamous for their Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, smoked in-house everyday, Montana’s menu features Canadian comfort food favourites along with 50 Day-Aged Steaks and Daily Deals great for any occasion. Breaking the ‘proper’ rules of dining out, their restaurants promote an unpretentious environment where you can come as you are, dig in and get messy with family and friends.

“We are excited to welcome aboard Montana’s BBQ & Bar as an official sponsor of the Canadian Hockey League”, added Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “To have a strong, nationally-recognized brand like Montana’s supporting both our league, clubs, and national events is significant, and their involvement with the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow should only serve to help elevate both events.”

Set to take place in Moncton, N.B., on January 24 at 7:30 p.m. AT, the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will see the top 40 NHL Draft eligible players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans all in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be held in Saginaw, Michigan from May 23 to June 2, 2024 – marking the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the State of Michigan. As hosts, the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL will be one of four teams to participate in the tournament alongside the playoff champion from each of the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL.

Both the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be broadcasted live by the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN and RDS.

About Montana’s BBQ & Bar

With nearly 100 locations across the country, Montana’s BBQ & Bar is a Canadian comfort food concept known for their famous fall off the bones ribs, smoked in-house daily; 50 Day Aged Steaks; and Daily Deals great for any occasion. Montana’s celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked barbecued comfort food that breaks the ‘proper’ rules of dining out. A welcoming gathering place where you can come as you are, dig in and get messy, their restaurants provide a casual and unpretentious environment perfect for creating memories with family and friends.