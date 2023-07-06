MENU
July 6, 2023

Molendyk inks ELC with Predators

NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Molendyk was taken with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft last week in Nashville. The McBride, B.C., native had a career high 37 points (nine goals) in 67 games a year ago from the Saskatoon blue line. Molendyk also won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada where he had a goal and four points in five games.

In 139 games with the Blades, the 18-year-old has recorded 57 points. Molendyk is the first CHL player from the 2023 NHL Draft to sign their entry-level contract.

