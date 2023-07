Red Deer Rebels forward Kalan Lind has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Lind, who selected 46th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, tallied 44 points (16 goals) in 43 games last season.

The younger brother of former Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind, Kalan won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada and has amassed 88 points (40 goals) in 119 career games with Red Deer.