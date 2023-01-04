Milic leads Canada to gold medal game at 2023 World Juniors

Staring an early 2-0 deficit in the face, Thomas Milic didn’t panic.

Because of that, he would have the entire Scotiabank Centre crowd chanting his name a few hours later.

The Seattle Thunderbirds netminder was once again fantastic as he stopped 43 shots as Canada beat the USA 6-2 to advance to the final of the 2023 World Juniors.

“That was incredible,” Milic said of the fans chanting his name. “That’s definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe of my life. It was pretty special.

“Just a shoutout to my family as well. That last name.”

Logan Cooley gave the USA the lead just 79 seconds into the game before Kenny Connors doubled their advantage at 10:30 on their 13th shot of the first.

Milic firmly shut the door thereafter.

“I stayed composed early on,” he said. “It’s not easy to give up two in the first period against a team like that. They like to take over games but I made a couple of good saves after that. My mental toughness today was good.”

The USA did have two goals disallowed for goalie interference — one each in the second and third period — but Milic turned aside all 32 shots he saw after Connors’ goal.

“There’s only so many words to describe him,” Connor Bedard, who scored Canada’s first goal, said. “He was unbelievable. Without him I don’t know if we win that game. They had so many great looks and he’s so good.

“We trust him so much back there.”

In what has become an increasing point of conversation, the 19-year-old is the only undrafted player on Canada’s roster outside of Bedard and Adam Fantilli who are each in their draft year. His teammates are convinced that will change later this year.

“I feel like that’s a mistake by all 32 teams that he’s not in an organization at the moment,” Brandt Clarke said.

“I’m shocked he’s not drafted yet but I’m sure this summer will be his time,” added Bedard.

It likely will be. But right now, his only care is backstopping his country to gold in 24 hours against Czechia.

“He’s just the best,” Clarke said. “He’s so sturdy back there. Loves to play with so much confidence. He’s been phenomenal for us and it’s such a testament to him and his play.

“He’s been amazing and we’re lucky to have him.”