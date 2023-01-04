Hodass helps Latvia secure berth at 2024 World Juniors

Latvia have secured its spot at the 2024 World Juniors after they defeated Austria 2-0 in the relegation round series.

Medicine Hat forward Bogdans Hodass led the way in Game 2 with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory. Latvia won Game 1 5-2 Monday.

“It was [one of the most] important game in our whole lives,” Hodass said. “We did the best we can and we knew we should win those games to stay in the tournament.

“It was unbelievable emotions.”

Hodass’ four points were tied for the Latvian scoring lead at the tournament. As one of four CHL returnees from the 2022 tournament, it was important that he kept his country in the top division for 2024.

“It was really special for us,” he said. “This year we stayed here. it’s a good feeling and a good opportunity for everyone [moving forward].”

In addition to Hodass, Niks Fenenko (BAC), Anri Ravinskis (BLB) and Sandis Vilmanis (SAR) have all represented Latvia at two World Juniors.

Earlier this year in Edmonton they were part of history as they reached the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

“I can play with my best friends, my old buddies and teammates,” Hodass said. “It felt great to play together.”