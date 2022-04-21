Medicine Hat Tigers to select first overall in 2022 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Medicine Hat Tigers will select first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft following the completion of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, with first-round coverage streaming on WHL Live.

All six WHL Clubs that did not qualify for the 2022 WHL Playoffs participated in the lottery. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round and all subsequent rounds.

WATCH: 2022 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT LOTTERY & WHL DIVISION AWARDS SHOW

2022 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Medicine Hat Tigers 12. Brandon Wheat Kings 2. Tri-City Americans 13. Saskatoon Blades 3. Victoria Royals 14. Moose Jaw Warriors 4. Calgary Hitmen 15. Seattle Thunderbirds (from Kelowna) 5. Swift Current Broncos 16. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Seattle) 6. Regina Pats 17. Red Deer Rebels 7. Vancouver Giants 18. Portland Winterhawks 8. Spokane Chiefs 19. Kamloops Blazers 9. Prince George Cougars 20 Everett Silvertips 10. Prince Albert Raiders 21.Vancouver Giants (from Edmonton) 11. Lethbridge Hurricanes 22. Vancouver Giants (from Winnipeg)

The Medicine Hat Tigers, Tri-City Americans, and Victoria Royals had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Lucas Harrison from KPMG.

2022 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT – SECOND ROUND (AND SUBSEQUENT ROUNDS) ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Medicine Hat Tigers 12. Brandon Wheat Kings 2. Tri-City Americans 13. Saskatoon Blades 3. Victoria Royals 14. Moose Jaw Warriors 4. Vancouver Giants 15. Kelowna Rockets 5. Spokane Chiefs 16. Seattle Thunderbirds 6. Prince George Cougars 17. Red Deer Rebels 7. Calgary Hitmen 18. Portland Winterhawks 8. Swift Current Broncos 19. Kamloops Blazers 9. Regina Pats 20 Everett Silvertips 10. Prince Albert Raiders 21.Edmonton Oil Kings 11. Lethbridge Hurricanes 22. Winnipeg ICE

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be 2007-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.