Marsblade becomes an Official Supplier of the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce a new partnership with Marsblade, a global leader in hockey skate performance and technology. Marsblade, a Swedish-based company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of skate technology, empowering athletes to elevate their game. Now, as an official supplier of the CHL, Marsblade is poised to make an impact on the future stars of hockey with their Marsblade I2 blade holder.

The Marsblade I2 blade holder, powered by Flow Motion Technology (FMT), provides players with enhanced balance and proper pitch angle that has proven to increase speed, agility, and efficiency, setting Marsblade apart as a technology leader in the industry.

A number of current players in the CHL have benefitted from using the Marsblade I2 blade holder including Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL), Calgary Flames third-rounder Cole Huckins (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL), and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary (Swift Current Broncos / WHL) just to name a few. 3

“We are incredibly proud to be part of the CHL, which is the pinnacle of junior hockey in Canada,” stated Per Mårs, Founder of Marsblade. “At Marsblade, we’ve always been committed to enhancing players’ skating experiences, and our innovative Marsblade I2 blade holder, powered by our patented Flow Motion Technology (FMT), has received phenomenal feedback. We believe this partnership will provide an incredible opportunity for the next generation of top level players to experience this game-changing technology.”

“The CHL is committed to providing the best possible resources and opportunities for our players to excel,” added Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “Marsblade’s dedication to enhancing skating performance through their patented technology aligns perfectly with our mission to develop hockey’s next generation of talent. We are confident that this partnership will support us in that effort along with helping to promote the best possible performance from our players on the ice.”

Marsblade’s partnership with the CHL signifies a shared commitment to advancing the sport of hockey. As the CHL continues to grow and develop young athletes, Marsblade I2 blade holders innovative technology, driven by patented Flow Motion Technology (FMT), is playing an instrumental role in shaping the future of hockey skating.

For more information about Marsblade and its revolutionary skate technology Flow Motion Technology (FMT), please visit marsblade.com/ice-hockey.

About Marsblade

Marsblade was founded in 2011, with the goal of being the industry leader in skating technology, providing innovative products that will inspire people to join the game we love. The I2 blade holder is driven by our patented Flow Motion Technology (FMT). It is the foundation for the Marsblade brand, and the core of our innovative, technologically advanced products. Marsblade is a global brand with offices in Sweden, the United States, and in global markets.

Media Contact

Frank Buonomo

412-926-3519

[email protected]

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

Media Contact

Christopher Séguin

437-431-0651

[email protected]