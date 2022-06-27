Luongo to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Val-d’Or Foreurs goaltender Roberto Luongo is going to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Luongo was named to the 2022 Class in his first year of eligibility after a standout career between the pipes.

His 489 career wins are the fourth most in NHL history while his 77 shutouts rank seventh. His 1,044 games played are the second most by a goaltender in league history. An NHL All-Star five times, Luongo also has two Olympic gold medals to his name, two IIHF World Championships gold medals, a World Juniors silver medal and many more career accolades.

The Montreal native spent four years in the QMJHL and was the fourth overall pick in 1997 by the New York Islanders.

After he was selected as the second overall pick in the 1995 QMJHL Entry Draft, and awarded the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect in 1997, Luongo played three seasons with the Foreurs where he won 65 games and led the team to their first President Cup in 1998 after a 4-0 sweep of Rimouski.

He’d win a second President Cup a year later with the Titan in a 4-3 series win over Hull as Acadie-Bathurst claimed their first QMJHL title.

Over the course of his NHL career, Luongo spent 11 of his 19 seasons with the Florida Panthers. He also played for the Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks.

Luongo’s no.1 jersey is retired by both the Foreurs and Titan and in 2020, he was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame.