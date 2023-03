Kingston Frontenacs forward Paul Ludwinski has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ludwinski’s second full OHL season saw him score nine goals and tally 35 points in 47 games.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, the Toronto native has played 114 games with the Fronts and registered 77 points (25 goals).

Chicago selected Ludwinski 39th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.