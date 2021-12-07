Lightning prospect Dureau named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Jaydon Dureau has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 5, 2021.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect led all WHL skaters with 10 points (3G-7A) in three outings for the Winterhawks last week.

Dureau, who hails from White City, Sask., began his week Wednesday, December 1 with a four-point effort (2G-2A) against the Prince George Cougars. The 20-year-old was named third star as Portland rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Prince George 6-2.

He then earned second star honours Saturday, December 4 after notching a goal and two helpers in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Victoria Royals.

Dureau capped off his week by registering three helpers Sunday, December 5, as the Winterhawks dispatched the Everett Silvertips 7-1. He recorded his 100th career WHL assist on teammate Cross Hanas’ goal 6:54 into the second period.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He was originally selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 170 WHL regular season games, all with Portland, Dureau has amassed 148 points (47G-101A).

Dureau and the Winterhawks continue a season-long 11-game home stand Friday, December 10 when they open a two-game set with the Spokane Chiefs (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum).