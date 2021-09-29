Kubota Canada and the CHL launch nominations for annual 2021 Community Hero contest

Kubota Canada Ltd., in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), has launched nominations for its 2021 Community Hero contest.

Now in its fourth year, Kubota’s Community Hero contest has brought attention to and commemorated thousands of Canadians who are making a positive impact in their respective communities across the country. And this year is no different, as Canadians will be asked to nominate a hero in their community who deserves a spotlight; anyone from the tireless frontline worker to the dedicated volunteer.

“In every community across Canada, there are heroes that don’t make headlines. They don’t get plaques or pictures with the mayor. Their job comes without glamour and their goal is not glory. So, this year, in partnership with our friends at the CHL, we’re honoured to continue recognizing these heroes through our Community Hero contest,” said Yannick Montagano, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Service & Engineering for Kubota Canada Ltd.

To continue evolving the Community Hero contest, a new prizing structure has been developed, that aligns with both companies’ drive to make a difference in the communities in which they are closely involved. This year, a notable $20,000 grant will be given to the initiative of the winner’s choice, in their honour.

“We’re honoured to partner with Kubota to do our part in celebrating the countless Canadians who work, serve and do their best for others. While they may not ask for the recognition, they deserve it, nonetheless and we’re proud to recognize the efforts Canadian heroes have made,” said Dan MacKenzie, CHL President.

Kubota and its over 130 dealers and 51 participating CHL teams have deep roots in their communities all across Canada and continue to strengthen local bonds by showcasing people who help and support their towns. To nominate a hero today, visit www.kubota.ca/CommunityHero. Nominations will be accepted from September 29, 2021 to October 24, 2021, with the winner being announced in early December. In addition to the donation, Kubota will be inviting the winner and a guest to attend the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in early 2022 for an exclusive VIP experience. The challenge is open to Canadian citizens only.