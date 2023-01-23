Knights’ Barkey added to 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the addition of London Knights centre Denver Barkey to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game roster.

Barkey joins Team Red in place of Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall who is unable to compete due to injury.

In 41 games with London this season, Barkey has 11 goals and 37 points.

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.