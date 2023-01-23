MENU
January 23, 2023

Knights’ Barkey added to 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

denver barkey KubotaTopProspectsGame
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the addition of London Knights centre Denver Barkey to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game roster.

Barkey joins Team Red in place of Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall who is unable to compete due to injury.

In 41 games with London this season, Barkey has 11 goals and 37 points.

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.

More News
CHL KTP: OHL scouting reports
2 hours ago
CHL Daily: Sedore and Greentree score first OHL hat-tricks
5 hours ago
Rehkopf looking to spark Rangers for playoff push
2 days ago
Jan. 21/23 - CHI (4) - CHA (5)
2 days ago
Jan. 21/23 - SHE (4) - VIC (3)
2 days ago
Jan. 21/23 - BLB (5) - BAC (1)
2 days ago