CHL Daily: Sedore and Greentree score first OHL hat-tricks

CHL Three Stars

Noah Sedore’s first OHL hat-trick earned him Sunday’s first star as he led Erie to a 5-2 win over Flint. Sedore has 11 goals and 23 points this season, a year after he had 46 points.

Andrei Loshko’s impressive season continued as his four-point (1G, 3A) night saw him collect the second star as Chicoutimi beat Moncton 5-2. In the win, Loshko reached the 50-point plateau for the first time in his QMJHL career as he continues to lead the Sagueneens in scoring.

The first OHL hat-trick of Liam Greentree’s career gave him the third star despite a 9-5 loss to Oshawa. The Spits rookie sits seventh in OHL scoring this season with 27 points while his 17 goals rank second.

Nightly notes

OHL

Kyle Jackson’s (SEA) 25 th goal of the season stood as the game-winner as North Bay beat Sudbury 2-1 for their 30 th

goal of the season stood as the game-winner as North Bay beat Sudbury 2-1 for their 30 Owen Sound passed the 50-point mark with a 4-1 over the high-flying 67’s thanks to goals from Kaleb Lawrence, Cedrick Guindon (MTL), Colby Barlow and Gavin Bryant.

In Sunday’s #CHLTVGOTW, Kitchener won 5-2 in London as Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had two goals while fellow NHL prospects Francesco Pinelli (LA) and Danny Zhilkin (WPG) also found the back of the net.

Dylan Roobroeck had four points (1G, 3A) while Cal Rithcie and Joseph Serpa each had a goal and two assists in Oshawa’s wild 9-5 win over Windsor.

Guelph collected its second straight win as they beat Kingston 6-2. Michael Buchinger (STL) had three points (1G, 2A), Chandler Romeo (OTT) scored for the second consecutive game and Max Namestnikov had a pair of goals.

Mississauga made it three straights win as they edged past Niagara 5-4 thanks to goals from five different skaters.

Noah Sedore was showing off that quick release in Flint on Sunday 🎩🎩🎩 First career #OHL hat trick for the overage forward comes in natural fashion as the @ErieOtters earned their first road win of 2023 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vCrlXHdZV5 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 23, 2023

A night to remember for the Oshawa native! 🎩🎩🎩@SpitsHockey rookie Liam Greentree put on a show in his return home to Tribute, scoring his first career #OHL hat-trick in front of his friends and family 📽️ pic.twitter.com/7El7DjlsIP — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 23, 2023

QMJHL

Quebec’s streak was extended to 7-0-2 as they took care of business against Rimouski. Captain Theo Rochette scored twice in the 5-2 win while Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Andrew Gweon had two assists each.

Cam MacDonald (TB) scored twice as Gatineau made it back-to-back wins after a 5-1 win in Val d’Or. Cole Cormier, Alexis Gendron and Tristan Luneau (ANA) each had 1-1 in the victory.

Charlottetown collected its third straight win as they nudged past Acadie-Bathurst 2-1 as Keiran Gallant scored the game-winner at 9:35 of the third.

Quel jeu de Darcy, capitaine Théo marque!#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/qXjdbokEC3 — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 22, 2023

WHL

Mason Beaupit made 20 saves to record the shutout as Winnipeg beat Moose Jaw 6-0. Connor McClennon (PHI) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two points (1G, 1A) each while Zach Benson had two assists as the ICE’s streak improved to 7-0-1.

Josh Davies (FLA) scored the overtime winner for Swift Current as they won 4-3 in Medicine Hat. Owen Pickering (PIT) and Connor Hvidston (ANA) scored in the third period to force OT while the former also added two assists in the victory.

Carson Bjarnason registered his third shutout of the season as Brandon won 2-0 in Edmonton. Nate Danielson and Rylen Roersma scored for the Wheat Kings who sit one game under .500.

Victoria scored three times in the first as they beat Kelowna 5-1. Reggie Newman had a goal and an assist while Kalem Parker had two helpers.

Four different players scored for Calgary as they doubled up Red Deer 4-2 while Brayden Petes made 32 saves.

Watch live on CHL TV

