Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for 2020-21 Pre-Season

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the pre-season edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2020-21 season.

The rankings were selected with input from NHL Central Scouting and come just ahead of opening night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League which is set for Friday October 2, while both the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League regular seasons will begin in December. Weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams will resume when all three leagues are in action.

The 2021 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia is scheduled to be played June 17-27, 2021, and will be hosted by either the Oshawa Generals or Soo Greyhounds.



Pre-Season Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings:

1. Sherbrooke Phoenix

2. Edmonton Oil Kings

3. Oshawa Generals

4. Val-d’Or Foreurs

5. London Knights

6. Kamloops Blazers

7. Saginaw Spirit

8. Saint John Sea Dogs

9. Portland Winterhawks

10. Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Honourable Mention:

Brandon Wheat Kings

Prince Albert Raiders

Shawinigan Cataractes

Soo Greyhounds

Windsor Spitfires