MENU
September 30, 2020

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for 2020-21 Pre-Season

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the pre-season edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2020-21 season.

The rankings were selected with input from NHL Central Scouting and come just ahead of opening night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League which is set for Friday October 2, while both the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League regular seasons will begin in December.  Weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams will resume when all three leagues are in action.

The 2021 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia is scheduled to be played June 17-27, 2021, and will be hosted by either the Oshawa Generals or Soo Greyhounds.

Pre-Season Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings:

1. Sherbrooke Phoenix
2. Edmonton Oil Kings
3. Oshawa Generals
4. Val-d’Or Foreurs
5. London Knights
6. Kamloops Blazers
7. Saginaw Spirit
8. Saint John Sea Dogs
9. Portland Winterhawks
10. Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Honourable Mention:
Brandon Wheat Kings
Prince Albert Raiders
Shawinigan Cataractes
Soo Greyhounds
Windsor Spitfires

More News
19 CHL alumni are Stanley Cup Champions with Tampa Bay Lightning
1 day ago
1:30
Meet The Future: Marco Rossi
2 days ago
10 takeaways from QMJHL pre-season
3 days ago
1:30
Meet The Future: Jack Quinn
4 days ago
1:30
Meet The Future: Kaiden Guhle
6 days ago
1:30
Meet The Future: Braden Schneider
1 week ago