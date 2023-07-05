Jets sign DiVincentiis to entry-level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed North Bay Battalion goaltender Dom DiVincentiis to a three-year entry-level contract.

In 2022-23, DiVincentiis established a Battalion franchise record for wins in a season with 36. His 2.33 GAA was second best among qualified OHL goaltenders, as was his .919 save percentage.

The 19-year-old season was named the OHL Goaltender of the Year and was selected to the OHL First All-Star Team and CHL Second All-Star Team. DiVincentiis’ 50 wins and five shutouts both rank second in Battalion franchise history.

The Bolton, ON., native was a seventh round pick by Winnipeg in the 2022 NHL Draft.