Hurricanes forward Hall named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Justin Hall has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 16, 2022.

Hall posted hat-tricks on consecutive nights January 15 and 16, finishing the week with eight points (6G-2A) in four outings for the Hurricanes.

The product of Edmonton, Alta. started his week by registering an assist Wednesday, January 12, helping Lethbridge record a 3-2 overtime victory versus the Swift Current Broncos.

Hall then scored three times Saturday, January 16 in a 6-3 Hurricanes victory at Medicine Hat, before recording his third hat-trick of the 2021-22 WHL season Sunday, January 17 as the Hurricanes dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The 20-year-old currently leads Lethbridge in many offensive categories including goals (18), assists (18), points (36), power-play goals (five) and game-winning goals (four).

Hall was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 155 career WHL games, all with Lethbridge, he has tallied 108 points (46G-62A).

Hall and the Lethbridge Hurricanes are slated to return to action Friday, January 21, when they play host to the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).