Holmes, Sobolev on the move in OHL

Jacob Holmes and Daniil Sobolev, a pair of NHL prospects, have new homes for the 2023-24 season.

Holmes, who was the 143rd overall pick by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Draft, was traded from Windsor to Niagara for three OHL draft picks. It’s the second time in 2023 that Holmes has been traded as he was moved to the Spitfires at the OHL Trade Deadline by Sudbury.

Over 187 games between Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Windsor, Holmes has recorded 73 points (15 goals).

Sobolev, who was taken one spot ahead of Holmes in the 2021 NHL Draft by Montreal, was traded to Niagara for three picks in the 2025 OHL Draft. The Russian has played 110 games with Windsor over the past two seasons where he three goals and 26 points.