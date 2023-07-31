2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup updates

July 31 — Day 1

Canada opened its 2023 campaign with a 9-6 loss to Finland in Trencin, Slovakia.

Goals from Cole Beaudoin (BAR), Maxim Massé (SAG) and Justin Poirier (BAC) had given the defending champions a 3-1 lead in the first period before Finland scored four straight in the second to take a 5-3 lead. Berkly Catton (SPO), who was named captain ahead of puck drop, and Henry Mews (OTT) got Canada level early in the third before the Finns scored four more to take a commanding 9-5 lead. Roger McQueen (BDN) scored a late consolation goal for Canada.

24 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Roster:

Goaltenders:

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Carter George (Owen Sound/OHL)

Ryan Leenders (Mississauga/OHL)

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor/OHL)

Ben Danford (Oshawa/OHL)

Sam Dickinson (London/OHL)

Charlie Elick (Brandon/WHL)

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa/OHL)

Henry Mews (Ottawa/OHL)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw/OHL)

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Jordan Gavin (Tri-City/WHL)

Liam Greentree (Windsor/OHL)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer/WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)

Roger McQueen (Brandon/WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw/OHL)

Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert/WHL)

Malcolm Spence (Erie/OHL)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary/WHL)