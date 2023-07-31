2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup updates
July 31 — Day 1
Canada opened its 2023 campaign with a 9-6 loss to Finland in Trencin, Slovakia.
Goals from Cole Beaudoin (BAR), Maxim Massé (SAG) and Justin Poirier (BAC) had given the defending champions a 3-1 lead in the first period before Finland scored four straight in the second to take a 5-3 lead. Berkly Catton (SPO), who was named captain ahead of puck drop, and Henry Mews (OTT) got Canada level early in the third before the Finns scored four more to take a commanding 9-5 lead. Roger McQueen (BDN) scored a late consolation goal for Canada.
Captain Catton with a snipe! 🇨🇦 #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/VXdfXu8M4A
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) July 31, 2023
24 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Roster:
Goaltenders:
Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)
Carter George (Owen Sound/OHL)
Ryan Leenders (Mississauga/OHL)
Defencemen:
Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor/OHL)
Ben Danford (Oshawa/OHL)
Sam Dickinson (London/OHL)
Charlie Elick (Brandon/WHL)
Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa/OHL)
Henry Mews (Ottawa/OHL)
Zayne Parekh (Saginaw/OHL)
Forwards:
Cole Beaudoin (Barrie/OHL)
Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)
Jordan Gavin (Tri-City/WHL)
Liam Greentree (Windsor/OHL)
Ollie Josephson (Red Deer/WHL)
Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat/WHL)
Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)
Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)
Roger McQueen (Brandon/WHL)
Michael Misa (Saginaw/OHL)
Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)
Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert/WHL)
Malcolm Spence (Erie/OHL)
Carson Wetsch (Calgary/WHL)