History and local support a key part of Rimouski’s 2025 successful Memorial Cup bid

By Martin Therreault / CHL

What really made the difference between Rimouski and Shawinigan’s bids?

Everyone involved insists that it came down to very small details. But Jacques Tanguay, president of the organizing committee for the 2025 Memorial Cup to be held in Rimouski, may have provided the best answer based on an anecdote that occurred two weeks earlier.

“We were participating in a virtual conference, with members of the selection committee and the administrative committee of our group gathered,” he recounted. “In our group, there is Éric Forest. He joined the Océanic at its inception in 1994 as the first administrative director.

“In this conference, he described the Océanic’s journey back from Halifax after winning the Memorial Cup in 2000. He talked about how the team crossed the entire Eastern Quebec and how the players were well received in all the small villages by the people of Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie. When we talk about a region, that’s what Éric was telling us. Mr. Forest later became the mayor of Rimouski and now serves as a senator in Ottawa. Let’s say that speaks volumes.

“I think it helped a lot.”

This story, along with the statements of all those interviewed during the press conference to officially announce Rimouski as hosts of the 2025 Memorial Cup on Tuesday, indicates one thing: the great passion of East Quebec fans for their team was the best argument to win over the selection committee.

The team of ‘an entire region.’

In fact, it is around this logic that the majority owner, Alexandre Tanguay, and his organizing committee developed their bid: it not only included Rimouski but the entire Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie region. In short, everything that embodies the Océanic’s slogan: the team of an entire region.

“We wanted to bring together the surrounding communities and I think that’s what set us apart,” said the 30-year-old owner. “What we sold to the selection committee was a regional event that would shine the spotlight on East Quebec. It certainly paid off.

“There is also our social and community involvement, whether with the Rimouski Regional Hospital Foundation or the Maurice-Tanguay Foundation. Our players are very active throughout the region, and our reputation for community involvement is well established. That probably tipped the scales for the selection committee.”

Moreover, Mr. Tanguay promised one thing to the people of the region: ticket prices will be affordable to make the event accessible to families.

“We have significant financial conditions but with the support of partners for many years we want to keep this event family-oriented which will be beneficial to everyone in the region.”

An extraordinary party

The perspective of an important figure in the Rimouski community is one thing. But the hospitable nature of the region’s residents resonates throughout Quebec and even across the country.

QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini has also witnessed this. He is confident that the tournament organized by the CHL, that yearly crowns the best junior hockey team in Canada, will be quite entertaining.

“As in many regions, people are very welcoming,” he emphasized. “When there are events, people show up, they support it. With the credibility of the Tanguay family (Alexandre and Jacques, his father), they are able to present evenings with themes that will showcase the region, make people proud. I expect exceptional participation.

“I don’t know if we can call it a party but it will be an extraordinary party for 10 days.”

CHL president Dan MacKenzie said he liked what he heard from the organizing committee, especially in terms of values.

“The members of this committee talked about things like vision and teamwork, which are important qualities in a hockey team,” he said. “The owners presented events that have been very successful in recent years and Rimouski has already hosted the Memorial Cup (in 2009). There is also a lot of community engagement.

“When we think of junior hockey in Quebec, the Océanic has a rich history. Great players have played in Rimouski. The organizing committee presented a bid that will bring together the people of Bas-Saint-Laurent, celebrating the history and legacy of the team.”