Hildebrand, Parsons, & Steinman named finalists for the CHL’s 2024-25 Goaltender of the Year

Max Hildebrand of the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL), and Jacob Steinman of the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) have been named nominees for the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League.

The nominees for this prize are based on the recipients of the regional awards, including the OHL’s Jim Rutherford Trophy, QMJHL’s Patrick-Roy Trophy, and the WHL’s Del Wilson Trophy.

The recipient of the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced and given his trophy at a ceremony for the 2025 CHL Awards on Friday, June 13, in Toronto, ON.

Over the years, the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award has been won by many stellar goaltenders including Trevor Kidd (Brandon Wheat Kings), Jocelyn Thibault (Sherbrooke Faucons), Martin Biron (Beauport Harfangs), Ray Emery (Soo Greyhounds), Cam Ward (Red Deer Rebels), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans), Jake Allen (Drummondville Voltigeurs), Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips), and most recently William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies).

WHL Nominee — Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders)

33-16-5 record, 2.87 GAA, .918 SV% & 3 SO in 55 GP during the 2024-25 season

In his overage season, the Prince Albert Raiders’ Max Hildebrand claimed the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s goaltender of the year after a season in which he posted career highs across the board.

The Martensville, SK., native won 33 games and tallied a 2.87 GAA and .918 save percentage alongside three shutouts.

The 20-year-old ranked second in save percentage among all qualified WHL goalies while tying for fourth in shutouts and finishing 10th in GAA. Furthermore, he faced the most shots of any netminder (1,865) and made the most saves (1,713) and was one of only three goaltenders to play more than 3,000 minutes.

Hildebrand spent his entire WHL career with the Raiders and finished his career with a 69-53-10-2 record, 3.06 GAA, .905 save percentage, and five shutouts.

OHL Nominee — Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

37-12-3 record, 2.24 GAA, .920 SV% & 5 SO in 52 GP during the 2024-25 season

After he led all OHL netminders with 37 wins, the Kitchener Rangers’ Jackson Parsons claimed the Jim Rutherford Trophy as the OHL’s goaltender of the year.

His 2.24 GAA – that ranked second in the OHL – established a new Rangers single-season franchise record he placed tied second with a .920 save percentage. His five shutouts were an OHL best.

In the postseason, he started all 16 games for the Rangers as they reached the Western Conference Championship Series while he was the backbone of a Kitchener squad that erased 3-0 series deficit in Round 2 against Windsor.

The overage goaltender spent his entire OHL career in Kitchener, where he won 74 games, the fifth most in team history.

QMJHL Nominee — Jacob Steinman (Halifax Mooseheads)

29-16-5 record, 2.43 GAA, .923 SV% & 3 SO in 52 GP during the 2024-25 season

In a year in which he split time between both the Moncton Wildcats and Halifax Mooseheads, Jacob Steinman earned the Patrick-Roy Trophy as the QMJHL’s top goaltender.

In all, Steinman won 29 games and ranked second in the QMJHL in GAA (2.41) and save percentage (.923). His 1,448 saves were the third most, while he was one of four goaltenders to surpass 3,000 minutes played. Steinman also tallied three shutouts.

The overage goaltender ended his QMJHL career with 75 wins in 147 games alongside a .908 save percentage that is tied for the 11th best in league history.