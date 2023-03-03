Haight, Sedoff, White, Wiebe sign ELCs

Hunter Haight (SAG), Christoffer Sedoff (RD), Gavin White (PBO) and Jaxsen Wiebe (PG) all signed three-year entry-level contracts Thursday.

Haight was the 47th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild after a 22-goal rookie season with Barrie. Traded to Saginaw Dec. 1 after 20 games, the 18-year-old has 37 points (14 goals) in 34 games as a member of the Spirit.

After three impressive years in Red Deer, Sedoff signed with the Vegas Golden Knights as a free agent. The Finnish d-man has played 179 games with the Rebels over three seasons and at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, was named to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team after 61-point season. The 25th overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Sedoff has 45 points (four goals) this season.

White was a fourth-round pick (115th overall) by Dallas in the 2022 NHL Draft after he helped Hamilton win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and reach the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia final. White had 56 points from the Bulldogs blue line a year ago and after 22 games this season, was flipped to Peterborough. As a Pete, the Brockville, Ont., native has 15 points.

Wiebe, who helped Edmonton to the Ed Chynoweth Cup a season ago, penned a deal with the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent. The Moose Jaw, SK., native had 36 points a year ago for the Oil Kings but was traded to Prince George after just six games in 2022-23. With the Cougars, the 20-year-old has 11 goals and 27 points in 28 games.