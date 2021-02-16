Groups and schedule announced for the 5th protected environment event

Last week, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced that Chicoutimi, Gatineau and Rimouski would be the host cities for the upcoming protected environment event (February 27th to March 7th).

Today, the league unveiled the schedule and list of teams which will compete in the three host cities. Moreover, the Quebec-based teams’ schedule for the 2020-21 regular season is cancelled. The Commissioner’s office will be building a new schedule based upon the model of protected environment events.

Groups

Centre Georges-Vézina, Chicoutimi, QC Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Quebec City and Shawinigan



Complexe Branchaud-Brière, Gatineau, QC Teams: Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda, Sherbrooke and Victoriaville

Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, QC Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Rimouski and Val-d’Or



Schedule