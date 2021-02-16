MENU
February 16, 2021

Groups and schedule announced for the 5th protected environment event

QMJHL

Last week, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced that Chicoutimi, Gatineau and Rimouski would be the host cities for the upcoming protected environment event (February 27th to March 7th).

Today, the league unveiled the schedule and list of teams which will compete in the three host cities. Moreover, the Quebec-based teams’ schedule for the 2020-21 regular season is cancelled. The Commissioner’s office will be building a new schedule based upon the model of protected environment events.

 

Groups

  • Centre Georges-Vézina, Chicoutimi, QC
    • Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Quebec City and Shawinigan
  • Complexe Branchaud-Brière, Gatineau, QC
    • Teams: Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda, Sherbrooke and Victoriaville
  • Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, QC
    • Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Rimouski and Val-d’Or

 

Schedule

DAY DATE TIME GAME # VIS LOC HOST CITY
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 14:00 51 Québec Chicoutimi CHICOUTIMI
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 19:00 66 Baie-Comeau Shawinigan CHICOUTIMI
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 13:00 80 Gatineau Sherbrooke GATINEAU
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 18:00 657 Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville GATINEAU
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 14:00 663 Drummondville Rimouski RIMOUSKI
Sam/Sat 2021-02-27 19:00 64 Val-d’Or Blainville-Boisbriand RIMOUSKI
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 14:00 125 Chicoutimi Québec CHICOUTIMI
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 19:00 118 Shawinigan Baie-Comeau CHICOUTIMI
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 13:00 136 Gatineau Sherbrooke GATINEAU
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 18:00 658 Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville GATINEAU
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 14:00 664 Rimouski Drummondville RIMOUSKI
Dim/Sun 2021-02-28 19:00 170 Blainville-Boisbriand Val-d’Or RIMOUSKI
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 14:00 178 Baie-Comeau Chicoutimi CHICOUTIMI
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 19:00 143 Québec Shawinigan CHICOUTIMI
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 13:00 659 Sherbrooke Victoriaville GATINEAU
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 18:00 273 Rouyn-Noranda Gatineau GATINEAU
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 14:00 156 Val-d’Or Drummondville RIMOUSKI
Mar/Tue 2021-03-02 19:00 665 Blainville-Boisbriand Rimouski RIMOUSKI
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 14:00 228 Québec Baie-Comeau CHICOUTIMI
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 19:00 98 Chicoutimi Shawinigan CHICOUTIMI
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 13:00 632 Victoriaville Gatineau GATINEAU
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 18:00 31 Rouyn-Noranda Sherbrooke GATINEAU
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 14:00 216 Drummondville Blainville-Boisbriand RIMOUSKI
Jeu/Thu 2021-03-04 19:00 666 Val-d’Or Rimouski RIMOUSKI
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 14:00 36 Shawinigan Québec CHICOUTIMI
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 19:00 167 Chicoutimi Baie-Comeau CHICOUTIMI
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 13:00 169 Gatineau Rouyn-Noranda GATINEAU
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 18:00 661 Victoriaville Sherbrooke GATINEAU
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 14:00 667 Blainville-Boisbriand Rimouski RIMOUSKI
Sam/Sat 2021-03-06 19:00 351 Val-d’Or Drummondville RIMOUSKI
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 14:00 320 Baie-Comeau Shawinigan CHICOUTIMI
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 19:00 133 Chicoutimi Québec CHICOUTIMI
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 13:00 662 Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville GATINEAU
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 18:00 266 Gatineau Sherbrooke GATINEAU
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 14:00 343 Blainville-Boisbriand Val-d’Or RIMOUSKI
Dim/Sun 2021-03-07 19:00 660 Rimouski Drummondville RIMOUSKI

 

