Giants finish eighth & will clash with Silvertips in first round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

On the final night of the Western Conference schedule, the muddy waters cleared and at the end of it, the Vancouver Giants found themselves in eighth place and will take on Everett Silvertips in the first round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The best-of-seven series between the Giants and Silvertips was set after a complex tiebreaker scenario that saw three teams – the Prince George Cougars, Spokane Chiefs, and Giants – all tied for the final three playoff positions. The three-team tiebreaker saw the Cougars into sixth place on the strength of goals differential. From there, the Chiefs and Giants place in the standings is determined utilizing a two-team tiebreaker. The Chiefs win that tiebreaker on the strength of owning the season series against the Giants with a record of 3-1-0-0.

The last time the Giants and Silvertips met in the WHL Playoffs, it was Vancouver sweeping Everett in the 2006 WHL Western Conference Championship, before moving on to win the WHL Championship over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Giants and Silvertips split the season series down the middle, with both Clubs going 2-2-0-0. Most recently, the Silvertips won a 5-2 affair on home ice on March 19, while the Giants earned their own home ice victory by a 5-3 tally on March 18.

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen sit tied atop the scoring charts in the season series, with both having converted for seven points.

Between the pipes, Silvertips goaltender Koen MacInnes went 2-1-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average, while Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman and Connor Martin both logged one victory apiece on behalf of the Giants.

Game 1 between the Giants and Silvertips will go in Everett on Friday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. PT (Angel of the Winds Arena). The two cross-border rivals will jump back to the Lower Mainland for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT (Langley Events Centre).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Vancouver @ Everett Friday, April 22 7:05 2 Vancouver @ Everett Saturday, April 23 6:05 3 Everett @ Vancouver Wednesday, April 27 7:00 4 Everett @ Vancouver Friday, April 29 7:30 5 * Vancouver @ Everett Saturday, April 30 6:05 6 * Everett @ Vancouver Monday, May 2 7:00 7 * Vancouver @ Everett Wednesday, May 4 7:05

* If necessary