From the Point: Pats centre Connor Bedard

Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss his World Juniors experience, his reaction to being compared to NHL greats, and some key relationships he has made:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What was it like to get a brief taste of the World Juniors?

Connor Bedard: Growing up, for all of us, it is a dream come true to have the opportunity to compete for a gold medal. We weren’t able to do that, but just being able to go and make the team and play a few games, especially at home, it was a pretty cool feeling.

JHM: What is the feeling that develops during the 4-goal game you had versus Austria?

CB: I think the puck was following me really good. Only one goal was really a shot. The other three were just in front of the net and I happened to be the guy who put them in. It was a fortunate night and my teammates were finding me pretty good.

JHM: Then what happened with your first game back with Regina?

CB: I had another four. It was a high-scoring game. That one was pretty exciting just because of the magnitude of the game. We are close in the division with Moose Jaw and wanted to win that one, so it was exciting.

JHM: What was your response when you heard players at the World Juniors testing positive for COVID?

CB: It was a bit of a build up. There was about one case a day so we were getting told that. In the morning, we got told about the United States getting a few cases. Later in the day, everyone was getting ready for their pre-game nap when we got a text about having a meeting downstairs. We kind of suspected it a little. I thought just that night’s game was going to be cancelled. Then they told us and it was pretty heartbreaking for all of us.

JHM: You’re the first 16-year-old to score four goals in a game. How does that make you feel?

CB: I wouldn’t compare myself to Wayne Gretzky, but to hear my name in that pool is pretty cool. It was just one game, so it doesn’t mean all that much, but to be on that list is still pretty special.

JHM: Our scouting director compares you to Steve Yzerman. What do you think of that comparison?

CB: I have always had a tough time picking one guy to compare myself to. I didn’t grow up watching Steve Yzerman but you see highlights and what a player he was. My dad watched him a lot and said he was unreal and that he is someone you can look up to on and off the ice. It is pretty cool to hear yourself thrown in with him.

JHM: Tell me about your relationship with Mason McTavish.

CB: Going to the U18s, we didn’t know each other before we were roommates. Right away, he is probably the funniest guy I have ever met. We have grown our relationship. He has played and scored in the NHL. We were pretty pumped to be roommates again at the World Juniors. It is fun to grow a relationship like that. He was off to a good start at the World Juniors. From the U18s to the World Juniors, he has improved so much, and it just shows that he is working on his game a lot.

JHM: What was it like stepping on to the ice with the best of the under-20 age group?

CB: I think that is one of the best parts of it. Even in the first practice, I was out of gas trying to keep up. Every pass is on the tape. Every pass is flat and hard. You just watch guys and are blown away in practice. It was pretty special just to get to play with all of those guys. For me, in the WHL, I am playing against them so it is not as fun. In the games, you can just tell how smart these guys are and they just make the game so much easier.

JHM: Tell us about Shane Wright.

CB: Off the ice, he is such a good character guy. He is a role model. He is someone who I have looked up to because we have had a bit of the same path. It is cool to get to know him and to call him a friend. Watching him and the way he carries himself is unreal. What he has been able to do on the ice up to this point is unreal. I don’t know if he will be back next year. I think he will be in the NHL. It was definitely cool to get to play with him again.

JHM: How are you a different person now than before this season began?

CB: For me, the start of the year was not what I was hoping for, points wise. I thought I was really playing well, so it was some adversity to have to deal with that. I kept playing and kept a positive attitude. Going to the World Juniors and playing with the top guys and building close relationships was eye-opening to see how well they take care of themselves. All of these experiences off ice help make me more prepared to go to the next level one day.