From the Point: ICE centre Matthew Savoie

Matthew Savoie of the Winnipeg ICE joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming NHL Draft, his relationship with head coach James Patrick, and his team’s success this season:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What is it like to be described as the No. 1 rated skater from the WHL by NHL Central Scouting?

Matthew Savoie: It’s definitely a good sign to get that recognition. I am not paying too much attention to the rankings. I am trying to focus on myself and my game and to keep getting better.

JHM: How much do you pay attention to the critics as you continue to improve your game?

MS: There are definitely things said, especially with social media these days, where everything is out there and everyone has a different opinion on you on some things. I like to keep it close and talk to my teammates, coaches, and the people around me who have supported me so far. They have my best interests. I like to talk to them and go to them when I need stuff and they have been really supportive of me.

JHM: Give me your own assessment of your play this season.

MS: I am a player who likes to play with a lot of speed. I play a high, fast game. I like to find my teammates and exploit seams by faking one way and looking another. I think I am a pretty deceptive player out there when I have the puck. I like to be a shoot-first guy but if the pass is there I am willing to make it. I like to play a high-energy game.

JHM: Our TSN scouting director Craig Button compared you to Phil Kessel. Do you think that is an accurate assessment?

MS: I can definitely see the comparison with Kessel. He is a smaller guy who likes to use his speed. He is always playing fast and is always a threat to shoot. He likes to go to the dirty areas. I like watching NHL players and taking things from their games and try to incorporate it into mine.

JHM: What is your relationship like with teammate Conor Geekie?

MS: ‘Geeks’ and I are really good buddies, just being on the same team and everything. It really helps to have a guy to talk to (about the NHL Draft) because he is going through the same thing. We are both here to talk to each other if we have any concerns or just want to talk. He has been great to have around and it has been great so far.

JHM: How disappointing was it to hear about the postponement of the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

MS: It is definitely a game that you get really excited for over the course of the year. All of the NHL Draft eligibles get together and showcase what they have to offer. It is always an exciting time. It is a lot of fun to get with your peers and go compete in that game, so it is definitely disappointing that it got shut down. But I am just happy to be playing with everything that is going on in the world right now, and just fortunate to be on the ice with my team and looking to keep going and move forward.

JHM: What is your relationship like with ICE head coach James Patrick?

MS: He has been really great this year. From the start of the year until now, we have gotten a lot more comfortable with each other. It is a comfortability thing. He really wants the best from his players and his mindset coming to the rink every day is to just get better and keep improving. He has really harped on that and I am really thankful to have him around all the time.

JHM: How deep do you think your team can go?

MS: Coming into the year and looking at our team, we definitely had some big goals and some big expectations of ourselves. Going into the second half, we are taking it one game at a time and trying to improve and get better and move into the playoffs on a high note and take it as far as we can go.

JHM: Have there been any teammates who have surprised you this year?

MS: Coming into this year, I didn’t know too much about Mikey Milne. At training camp, he was in great shape and fast. He is a really fast player and likes to play the game quick. He has good hands. His finesse with the puck is unreal. He definitely caught me off guard with his puck skills and the way he plays the game with such high speed, and that was definitely a good thing.

JHM: What’s the story behind you wearing No. 93?

MS: I used to wear No. 7 growing up. Carson Lambos had that number when I came to Winnipeg so I had to switch it up. Mitch Marner has always been my favourite player and he wore No. 93 in the OHL so I got it from there.