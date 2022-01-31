WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games due to capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba.

The following four (4) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, February 4

Medicine Hat at Brandon

Saturday, February 5

Moose Jaw at Brandon

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg

Sunday, February 6

Medicine Hat at Winnipeg

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.