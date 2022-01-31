MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 31, 2022

WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games due to capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba.

The following four (4) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, February 4

  • Medicine Hat at Brandon

Saturday, February 5

  • Moose Jaw at Brandon
  • Medicine Hat at Winnipeg

Sunday, February 6

  • Medicine Hat at Winnipeg

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

More News
From the Point: ICE centre Matthew Savoie
8 hours ago
Broncos name Chad Leslie full-time general manager
8 hours ago
67's' Max Donoso Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
8 hours ago
Colts' Brandt Clarke Named OHL Player of the Week
8 hours ago
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
8 hours ago
Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week
8 hours ago