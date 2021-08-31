Former Wheat Kings captain Calvert returns to Brandon

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings announced Monday former captain and 11-year NHL veteran Matt Calvert has joined the hockey staff as a development coach.

Along with assisting the coaching staff with day-to-day operations, Calvert will focus primarily on the career development of current players and prospects, emphasizing skill development, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and education.

“Matt is someone that we want in our organization. He was a model Wheat King and more importantly he is a great person from a great family,” said Wheat Kings general manager Doug Gasper. “It was an easy decision to have him working with our players and staff.”

BREAKING NEWS – Former Captain and eleven-year NHL veteran Matt Calvert joins BWK Hockey Staff!https://t.co/Mmyfb1tj0a pic.twitter.com/zbRRcEjtzL — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) August 30, 2021

Calvert joined his hometown Wheat Kings at the start of the 2007-08 WHL season, compiling 230 points (99G-131A) over 198 regular season appearances. Calvert added 36 points (19G-17A) over 33 playoff games, and was named to the 2010 Memorial Cup All-Star Team, which was hosted in Brandon.

“I’m excited to move my family back to Brandon,” said Calvert. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to help these players out and try and make them better every day. It’s been a lot of fun spending this time off with my family, but it’s time to get back to work.’

Calvert was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and proceeded to play in 556 regular season games with Columbus and the Colorado Avalanche, amassing a total of 203 points (95G-103A).

The addition of Calvert rounds out the Wheat Kings hockey operations staff for the 2021-2022 season. The Wheat Kings will officially open training camp on Tuesday September 7 at Westoba Place.