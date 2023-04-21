Former Silvertips goaltender Wolf named AHL MVP

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player for the 2022-23 season.

The Calgary Wranglers netminder led the AHL in wins (42), save percentage (.932), GAA (2.09) and shutouts (seven) while he also played the most minutes among all AHL goaltenders while he simultaneously made the most saves (1,540) throughout 2022-23.

The 22-year-old is the youngest player to be named AHL MVP since Jason Spezza in 2005 while he is just the eighth goaltender to win the award. He made his NHL debut April 12 where he stopped 23 shots as Calgary beat San Jose 3-1.

Wolf was also the recipient of the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender, an award he collected for the second straight season. In 149 contests with Everett, Wolf won 106 games over four seasons while his 41 wins in 2018-19 are a franchise record. His 24 shutouts are the second most in franchise history while he ranks third all-time in wins.

Furthermore, former Soo Greyhounds forward Tye Kartye claimed the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie for the 2022-23 season. Kartye led all AHL rookies with 57 points (29 goals), as did his seven game-winning goals. The Coachella Valley Firebirds forward played in all 72 games in his debut campaign. In 191 games with the Greyhounds, Karyte tallied 156 points (72 goals).

Former Cape Breton Eagles and Quebec Remparts forward Logan Shaw collected the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. The Toronto Marlies captain led his team to the North Division title while he ranked eighth in AHL scoring with 69 points. Shaw, who has appeared in 232 NHL games, played 311 games in his QMJHL career.

Michael Carcone, who played two years with Drummondville, won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league’s scoring leader with 85 points. Andy Andreoff, who spent five years with Oshawa, secured the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL’s goals leader with 37.

Additionally, five former CHLers were named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team; Wolf and Carcone were joined by Syracuse d-man Darren Raddysh (ER) and forward Alex Barre-Boulet (DRU, BLB) as well as Calgary’s Matthew Phillips (VIC).

Springfield netminder Joel Hofer (SC, POR) and Cleveland forward Trey Fix-Wolanksy (EDM) were named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team while Kartye was joined by teammate Ryker Evans (REG) and Calgary’s Jeremie Poirier (SJ) on the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.