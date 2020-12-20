Foreurs acquire Légaré from Drakkar

The Val-d’Or Foreurs have added some extra offense.

On Sunday, the Foreurs announced their acquisition of right-wing Nathan Légaré from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for right-wing Justin Sullivan, a 2021 fourth-round selection, 2022 first-round selection, 2022 third-round selection (originally Chicoutimi’s), 2022 fourth-round selection (originally Rimouski’s), and a 2023 third-round selection.

Légaré has spent his entire QMJHL career with the Drakkar, counting 205 games in which he has collected 95 goals and 106 assists.

The Montreal native was selected 74th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.