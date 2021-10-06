First-year captains embracing leadership role as new season begins

With the 2021-22 Canadian Hockey League season underway, with it comes new voices in the room, not only from the appointment of new head coaches, but also players who have stepped into new roles as first-year captains. From coast to coast, more than 20 talents have taken on the captaincy this season and the important duties that come with it:

Acadie-Bathurst: After serving as an alternate for two seasons, 20-year-old left-wing Logan Chisholm takes command of the captaincy of the Titan, bringing with him winning experience after being part of the squad that claimed the President Cup in 2018.

Baie-Comeau: An offseason addition from Val-d’Or, Jacob Gaucher is a leader both on and off the ice as evidenced by his Marcel Robert Trophy win with the Foreurs last season, awarded to the QMJHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

Blainville-Boisbriand: Originally chosen by the Armada in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, longtime defenceman Simon Lavigne assumes the captaincy after serving as an alternate for two seasons under since graduated captain Luke Henman.

Cape Breton: A key cog in helping Victoriaville win it all last season – a year in which his jersey also sported an ‘A’ – Sean Larochelle has landed with the Eagles, ready to take on his next challenge.

Chicoutimi: Entering his fourth year with the Sagueneens, seasoned blue-liner Michael Pellerin becomes the squad’s new captain following a year in which he reached new offensive heights in averaging north of a half-point per game.

Everett: The Silvertips have doubled up with Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ronan Seeley and fourth-year forward Jackson Berezowski splitting the leadership duties this season following a year in which both were alternates.

Lethbridge: The new captain of the Hurricanes, defenceman Joe Arntsen has already witnessed a strong start to his third full season in coming away with a pair of points through the club’s first two contests of 2021-22.

Mississauga: A fourth-round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft, Ethan Del Mastro is eager to get back on the ice and lead the way following a lost season that will be remembered by a gold-medal win with Team Canada at the U18s.

North Bay: Following a successful freshman campaign, Liam Arnsby assumes the captaincy of the Battalion, leading a group of troops that includes recent first-overall selections Ty Nelson and Matvey Petrov.

Oshawa: After a breakout campaign in 2019-20 in which he scored north of a point per game, Edmonton Oilers draftee Ty Tullio returns to the Generals where he will look to lead the revamped squad.

Prince George: Overage left-wing Jonny Hooker is the new captain of the Cougars, bringing with him experience as an alternate captain and 176 career contests entering the 2021-22 campaign.

Quebec: Swiss-born centre Theo Rochette brings intriguing offensive upside, something he will look to display while also leading a Remparts squad with Memorial Cup aspirations.

Rimouski: Originally chosen by the Oceanic in the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, overage left-wing Ludovic Soucy closes out his junior career in style in captaining the squad with which he has made nearly 170 total appearances.

Rouyn-Noranda: Bringing with him plenty of winning pedigree underscored by President Cup and Memorial Cup wins with the franchise in 2019, longtime centre Mathieu Gagnon is the new captain of the Huskies.

Saginaw: Change is underway for the Spirit and the team’s captaincy is no different with 2001-born right-wing Camaryn Baber ready to assume the top leadership role following part of three seasons with the squad.

Sarnia: A third-round pick by the Sting in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, experienced left-wing Brayden Guy is ready to return to the ice and build on a career season in 2019-20 in which he finished with 39 points in 59 games.

Saskatoon: A longtime member of the Blades blue line, veteran rearguard Aidan De La Gorgendiere takes on the captaincy following three full seasons with the club, one in which he served as an alternate.

Shawinigan: Entering his third full season with the Cataractes, experienced centre William Veillette aims to be an effective leader while also continuing to grow the offensive side of his game.

Spokane: A 2020 second-round selection of the Tampa Bay Lightning, hulking centre Jack Finley brings size mixed with skill as he aims to rebound from a shoulder injury that came in last year’s season opener.

Val-d’Or: A natural leader who boasts NHL bloodlines, third-year forward and newly minted Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas is ready to lead the Foreurs in building on a successful 2020-21 campaign.

Vancouver: Hailing from nearby Surrey, B.C., hometown product and Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif is the new captain of the Giants, ready to guide the club while continuing to flesh out his offensive upside.

Victoriaville: After acting as an alternate for last year’s championship squad, longtime Tigres left-wing Conor Frenette assumes the captaincy and aims to help his club defend their title this season.