First overall U18 Priority Selection choice Lincoln Moore commits to Spirit

Saginaw, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Thursday the signing of 2022 Under-18 first round pick Lincoln Moore to a Standard Player Agreement.

“We are thrilled to add Lincoln Moore to the Saginaw Spirit family,” said Drinkill. “Moore is a player who possesses size, strength, skill, and finish. Coming off an extremely impressive season with the Soo Jr. Greyhounds U18, we feel he will be able to make a strong contribution to our team, both on and off the ice. With Lincoln being a late 2005 birthday, there is plenty of room for his game to blossom in the coming seasons.”

Moore, 16, was selected by the Spirit selected from the Soo Jr. Greyhounds U18 team with the first overall pick in the 2022 U-18 Priority Selection. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native is the second straight first round pick the Spirit have used in this draft on a Soo Jr. Greyhounds U18 player. Last year, the Spirit used their first round U18 selection on current member of the roster, Calem Mangone.

Moore had 37 points in 24 games this season for the Greyhounds U18 team, leading the squad in scoring. Moore was also named the Most Valuable Player and the League’s top forward in the Great North Midget League. Out of Garden River First Nation, Moore was a part of the Ontario team that won the Canadian National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) in May 2022.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected by a great organization like the Saginaw Spirit,” said Moore. “I want to thank everyone in the organization for believing and trusting in me. There is a lot ahead in my future, but I’m ready to get down to business and be a part of a special group.”

Lincoln Moore will wear No. 18 for the Spirit this fall. He is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.