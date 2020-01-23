First Career NHL Goal scored by Noah Dobson

Chalk up an unforgettable night for Noah Dobson.

After helping the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies capture a franchise-first Memorial Cup last spring, the New York Islanders blue-liner achieved his latest major milestone earlier this month when he netted his first career NHL goal versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Admittedly a fluky marker that saw a Red Wings rearguard deflect the puck into his own cage, they all count the same for Dobson.

Just like he chalked it up… Welcome to the Show, Noah Dobson (@_ND53). NHL x @MGMResortsIntl pic.twitter.com/3DML0LUKYB — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2020

“Obviously it wasn’t how you drew it up but I’ll take it for sure,” Dobson told reporters following the 8-2 victory on January 14. “I got a pass from (Ryan Pulock) on the wall and just tried to throw it down there. I’m not sure what it hit but it ended up in the back of the net, so it’s a bit of weird one to remember but it’s definitely a cool feeling scoring your first NHL goal.

“It is my first year in the league and I feel more comfortable every game so I am just going to continue to try to build on that.”

Selected 12th overall in 2018, Dobson joins the Islanders after a three-year QMJHL career split between the Huskies and Acadie-Bathurst Titan that counted 147 points scored over 186 career contests capped off with back-to-back Memorial Cup championships.

“I think everybody knows what we think of Noah,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said postgame. “He is poised, he is growing, he is getting confident, and he will give a lot of credit to guys around him who have helped him for the first two or three months. He is an intelligent young man and he is a going to be a big piece of our future for sure.”

In all, the 20-year-old Dobson has made 22 appearances with the Islanders this season in which he has registered five points while averaging more than 13 minutes in ice time. The native of Summerside, P.E.I., was one of 339 CHL alumni named to opening night rosters across the NHL but just one of five players who competed in the league in 2018-19.