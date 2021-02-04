February is #TalkToday Month across the OHL

Typically a month jam-packed with OHL action from start to finish, February is quiet across the League this year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has thus far prevented puck drop in 2020-21.

Despite the empty schedule, the Ontario Hockey League, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association believes the circumstances we find ourselves in only serve to heighten the importance of raising mental health awareness while providing valuable resources as we navigate through these challenging times.

Throughout the month of February, the OHL and its member teams will be sharing valuable mental health tips and encouraging messages from players and staff across the League on websites and social media channels.

Launched in October 2014, Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide throughout OHL communities.

Since its inception, Talk Today has made a sizeable impact in the OHL with over 1300 players along with more than 500 coaches, billets and staff taking part in safeTALK suicide prevention workshops. These sessions help teach the importance of talking about mental health, how to recognize signs of suicide, and how to seek help or connect with others in need of support resources.

February is CHMA Talk Today Month across the OHL as the League, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, will be teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

For more information and resources from our great partners at the Canadian Mental Health Association – Ontario, visit ontario.cmha.ca.