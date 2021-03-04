Eagles, Islanders & Mooseheads back in action next week
With the Nova Scotia Health Authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions earlier this morning, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today a schedule for the upcoming two weeks that includes home games for its Nova Scotian teams.
|#
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Date
|Time (AT)
|198
|Charlottetown
|Halifax
|2021-03-09
|19:00
|368
|Cape Breton
|Halifax
|2021-03-11
|19:00
|670
|Charlottetown
|Cape Breton
|2021-03-13
|19:00
|671
|Charlottetown
|Halifax
|2021-03-14
|16:00