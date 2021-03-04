MENU
March 4, 2021

Eagles, Islanders & Mooseheads back in action next week

QMJHL

 

With the Nova Scotia Health Authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions earlier this morning, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today a schedule for the upcoming two weeks that includes home games for its Nova Scotian teams.

 

#  Visiting Team  Home Team  Date  Time (AT) 
198 Charlottetown Halifax 2021-03-09 19:00
368 Cape Breton Halifax 2021-03-11 19:00
670 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2021-03-13 19:00
671 Charlottetown Halifax 2021-03-14 16:00
