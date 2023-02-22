Durandeau makes NHL debut with Isles

Former Halifax Mooseheads forward Arnaud Durandeau made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders Monday night.

In a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh, Durandeau played 14:09, recorded four shots on goal, two hits and one block.

Over the course of four seasons in Halifax, the Montreal native played 262 games, the eighth most in franchise history, while his 196 points rank 12th.

The 165th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Durandeau has played 147 AHL games with Bridgeport and also suited up 15 times in the ECHL with Worcester. This season, Durandeau has 33 points (13 goals) in 48 games at the AHL level.