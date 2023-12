Donovan added to Canada’s World Juniors pre-tournament camp

Brantford Bulldogs defenceman Jorian Donovan (OTT) has been added to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors pre-tournament camp.

Donovan attended Canada’s selection camp last week in Oakville, ON., and becomes the second player added to the roster since its conclusion after Guelph’s Matthew Poitras (BOS) on Monday.

In his third OHL season, Donovan has eight goals and 26 points in 31 games. In 2021-22, Donovan was part of the Bulldogs’ roster that won an OHL championship.

Across 150 OHL games, the 19-year-old has amassed 93 points (23 goals).

Donovan was 136th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Ottawa.