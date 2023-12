Poitras added to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster

Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has been added to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors.

Poitras has spent the entire 2023-24 season in the NHL thus far where he’s tallied five goals and 13 points with the Bruins.

The Ajax, ON., starred in 2022-23 with the Storm as his 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL and third most in a season in Guelph history. Furthermore, he led the league with 38 power play assists. Poitras’ 95 points, a career high, were tied for the fifth most in the OHL.

In 131 games with Guelph, the Ajax, ON., native has tallied 145 points (37 goals).

Poitras, the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut Oct. 11.

21 CHL PLAYERS NAMED TO CANADA’S 2024 WORLD JUNIORS ROSTER:

Goaltenders (3)

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Mathis Rousseau (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Samuel St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Defencemen (7)

Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

Jake Furlong (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL)

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Noah Warren (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL)

Forwards (11)

Owen Allard (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Owen Beck (Peterborough Petes / OHL)*

Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Conor Geekie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Fraser Minten (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Matthew Poitras (Guelph Strom / OHL)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Matthew Savoie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach – Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting / OHL)*

Assistant Coach – Gilles Bouchard (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Assistant Coach – Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL)

* – earned gold at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton