Dillingham named Sting captain

The Sarnia Sting announced prior to their game on Wednesday that 19-year-old defenceman Nolan Dillingham has been named captain.

The 6-foot-1, 200Ib. blueliner from Mississauga, Ont. is in his third season with the Sting, recording seven assists over 30 games this season. Dillingham was selected by Sarnia in the fourth round (68th overall) of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, and has recorded 15 points (3-12–15) through 92 career regular season games in black and gold.

Dillingham and the Sting are back in action on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie.