Day 5 at #WorldJuniors: Canada responds with triumph over Germany

Following a disappointing showing versus Russia on Saturday, Canada responded with a tidy 4-1 victory over Germany on Monday to improve to 2-0-0-1 and shift into second place in Group B at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Coming up big for Canada against Germany included Portland Winterhawks netminder and St. Louis Blues prospect Joel Hofer who turned aside 18 shots en route to victory and Player of the Game recognition for the Canadians in what marked his first-ever start in any portion of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence.

Leading the way offensively included Halifax Mooseheads blue-liner and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Jared McIsaac who picked up two assists while each of Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds/Dallas Stars), Liam Foudy (London Knights/Columbus Blue Jackets), and Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets/Tampa Bay Lightning) each finished with one goal and one assist. Additionally, Lethbridge Hurricanes rearguard Calen Addison (Pittsburgh Penguins) picked up the insurance marker, while Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s/New Jersey Devils) and Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes/Buffalo Sabres) each recorded one assist.

Germany’s lone goal was notched with less than two minutes remaining in the final frame on a tally that came courtesy of Vancouver Giants graduate Yannik Valenti.

“Lines were moved around, we had guys in new roles and new guys on the PP and PK, and everyone adjusted really well,” Canadian head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights said following the victory. “(It is an) important win and now we get ready for a quick turnaround with the Czechs tomorrow night.”

Canada faces off against the Czech Republic on Tuesday with an opportunity to clinch first place in Group B with a victory, while Germany returns to the ice the same day versus Russia.

Game Stats

Sweden 6 vs. Kazakhstan 2

Sweden has continued to find the win column through three games of round robin action at the 2020 World Juniors after capping a 6-2 decision over Kazakhstan on Monday.

In all, Sweden improved to 2-1-0-0, good for eight points and top spot in Group A. Leading the club to victory in its latest showing included Soo Greyhounds graduate and Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rasmus Sandin who finished with a pair of assists.

Sweden now closes out preliminary action Tuesday versus Slovakia while Kazakhstan has concluded its round robin schedule with a 0-0-0-4 showing.

Game Stats

United States 4 vs. Czech Republic 3 (OT)

The United States currently holds top spot in Group B with a 2-1-0-1 record and eight points following Monday’s 4-3 overtime thriller against the Czech Republic.

Leading the offensive charge for the Americans included Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev of the Hamilton Bulldogs who finished with two points counting one goal and one assist, while Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes also picked up a helper.

CHL talent also decorated the score sheet for the Czechs as Libor Zabransky of the Moose Jaw Warriors finished the night with a pair of tallies, while Petr Cajka formerly of the Erie Otters picked up the other marker. Drawing assists included Simon Kubicek (Seattle Thunderbirds) and Michal Teply (Winnipeg ICE). Los Angeles Kings prospect Lukas Parik of the Spokane Chiefs performed admirably in goal making 39 saves despite the loss.

The Czech Republic closes out preliminary play Tuesday versus Canada while the United States awaits its Quarter-Final opponent after putting together a 2-1-0-1 record through the round robin.

Game Stats

Switzerland 7 vs. Slovakia 2

The most stunning result came in the final contest Monday as Switzerland shocked Slovakia with a 7-2 victory.

Leading the way for the Swiss was Arizona Coyotes prospect Valentin Nussbaumer of the Shawinigan Cataractes who finished the night with one goal and three assists for four points, while also lighting the lamp was Gilian Kohler formerly of the Kootenay ICE who tallied twice as well as Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks) who finished with a single marker. Drawing assists included David Aebischer (Gatineau Olympiques) and Gaetan Jobin (Charlottetown Islanders).

Martin Fasko-Rudas of the Everett Silvertips earned Player of the Game honours for Slovakia with a goal, while Olivier Okuliar of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Maxim Cajkovic of the Saint John Sea Dogs both finished with assists. Goaltender Samuel Hlavaj of the Sherbrooke Phoenix stopped eight of 11 shots faced in relief.

The final day of preliminary play Tuesday sees Switzerland take on Finland while Slovakia looks to bounce back versus Sweden.

Game Stats

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Junior Team and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.