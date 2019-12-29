Day 4 at #WorldJuniors: Kaliyev powers U.S. to victory over Russia

Preliminary action at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship continued Sunday with two games on the docket:

United States 3 vs. Russia 1

The Americans improved to 2-0-0-1 and shifted into first place in Group B at the World Juniors following Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Russians.

Leading the U.S. to victory included Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev of the Hamilton Bulldogs who picked up two goals, while the other marker came in historic fashion courtesy of Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes who scored six seconds after Kaliyev to tie the tournament record for fastest two goals. The Russians finished the night with a single tally that drew an assist from St. Louis Blues prospect Nikita Alexandrov of the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Americans resume preliminary play Monday against the Czech Republic while Russia returns to the ice Tuesday versus Germany.

Game Stats

Finland 7 vs. Kazakhstan 1

Finland has taken command of top spot in Group A at the World Juniors with a 2-0-1-0 showing and 7 points after coming up with a 7-1 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Among the offensive contributors for Finland included former Kelowna Rockets blue-liner and Ottawa Senators first-round pick Lassi Thomson, who registered an assist. CHL talent also made an impact between the pipes as Windsor Spitfires netminder Kari Piiroinen finished the night with 21 saves.

Finland now wraps up its portion of the round robin schedule Tuesday versus Switzerland while Kazakhstan faces off with Sweden on Monday.

Game Stats

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Junior Team and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.