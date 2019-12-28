Day 3 at the #WorldJuniors: Russia stuns Canada with big win

After a comeback victory in the tournament opener, Team Canada fell short in its second showing at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship as it was defeated 6-0 by Russia on Saturday.

Leading the Russians to victory included Minnesota Wild prospect Alexander Khovanov of the Moncton Wildcats as well as St. Louis Blues draft pick Nikita Alexandrov of the Charlottetown Islanders, both of whom finished with one goal and one assist.

Other CHL talents who decorated the score sheet for the Russians included Cape Breton Eagles forward and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Egor Sokolov, who scored the game’s fourth goal that also drew an assist from Philadelphia Flyers prospect Egor Zamula of the Calgary Hitmen.

Between the pipes, Canada received a shared effort from netminders Nico Daws (Guelph Storm) and Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues), while up front, London Knights co-captain and Columbus Blue Jackets first-round pick Liam Foudy was named Player of the Game for Canada.

“They were very good tonight. All the teams in the tournament are good,” Canada head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights said in a statement. “We’ll learn from it, it’s a new day tomorrow and we’ll continue to work hard at getting better.”

Canada will now look to return to the win column when it resumes preliminary action on Monday versus Germany, while Russia’s next contest comes Sunday against the United States.

Game Stats

Finland 8 vs. Slovakia 1

Finland remains undefeated in regulation at the 2020 World Juniors following Saturday’s 8-1 win over Slovakia.

Contributing offensively for Finland included former Kelowna Rockets blue-liner and Ottawa Senators first-round pick Lassi Thomson, while the opposing side counted four current CHL talents including Sherbrooke Phoenix netminder Samuel Hlavaj who finished the night with 11 saves.

Finland will try for its next victory Sunday versus Kazakhstan while Slovakia’s next contest comes Monday versus Switzerland.

Game Stats

Germany 4 vs. Czech Republic 3

A late rally wasn’t enough as Germany held on for a 4-3 victory versus the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Leading the way for Germany included Sherbrooke Phoenix forward Taro Jentzsch who notched two assists. The sophomore has impressed in recording 21 points counting seven goals and 14 assists across 27 appearances with the Phoenix this season.

For the Czech, among the scorers included Arizona Coyotes prospect Jan Jenik of the Hamilton Bulldogs as well as Libor Zabransky of the Moose Jaw Warriors. Drawing assists included Matej Pekar (Barrie Colts) and Jaromir Pytlik (Soo Greyhounds).

Germany’s next game comes Monday against Canada while the Czech Republic will face off against the United States on the same day.

Game Stats

Sweden 5 vs. Switzerland 2

Following an overtime victory in its tournament opener, Sweden found the win column again Saturday in coming away with a 5-2 victory over Switzerland.

Among the contributors for Sweden included former Soo Greyhounds rearguard and Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rasmus Sandin who picked up one assist, while several CHL talents and graduates skating with the Swiss picked up points including former Kootenay ICE forward Gilian Kohler who tallied one goal and one assist.

Also tallying for the Swiss included Arizona Coyotes prospect Valentin Nussbaumer of the Shawinigan Cataractes, who finished with one assist and was named Player of the Game for Switzerland, while Oshawa Generals defenceman and New York Rangers prospect Nico Gross lit the lamp late in the final frame.

Sweden will aim for its next victory Monday against Kazakhstan while Switzerland will take on Slovakia on the same day.

Game Stats

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Junior Team and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.