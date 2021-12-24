Daily Recap: McTavish’s 3-point night lifts Canada to exhibition win over Russia

Canada will enter round-robin action at the 2022 World Juniors on a winning note.

Facing Russia in a lone pre-tournament showdown Thursday, Canada came away with the victory in the 6-4 thriller thanks in part to Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) who pushed the pace with a three-point performance counting two goals and one assist, with his late second period marker standing as the eventual game winner.

Early in the first period, McTavish opened the scoring for Canada, one of two times in which the Great White North capitalized on the man advantage after Charlottetown Islanders blue-liner Lukas Cormier (Vegas Golden Knights) did the same in the middle frame.

Also finding the back of the net for Canada included Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig (Ottawa Senators) and 2023 NHL Draft headliner Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats, while Saginaw Spirit graduate Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) and Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours (St. Louis Blues) each finished with a pair of assists.

Between the pipes, Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Garand (New York Rangers) got the start for Canada, turning aside 14 of 15 shots before Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings) stopped eight of 11 shots in the game’s second half.

Canada returns to the ice December 26 when it faces Czech Republic in its round-robin opener.

Finland tops United States in overtime

Finland was all smiles after coming away with the victory in the extra session Thursday versus the United States.

Trailing by two late in the third period, Finland capitalized twice including a marker by Kitchener Rangers graduate Ville Ottavainen (Seattle Kraken) who evened the score with 56 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, also finding the scoresheet for Finland was Windsor Spitfires alumnus Ruben Rafkin, who drew an assist, while between the pipes Kingston Frontenacs netminder Leevi Merilainen impressed through 40 minutes of action in turning aside 22 of 23 shots.

Soo Greyhounds forward Tanner Dickinson (St. Louis Blues) was among the goal scorers for the Americans.

Slovakia shuts the door on Germany

Slovakia impressed in tune-up action Thursday against Germany.

Coming away with a 4-0 victory, Slovakia drew offense from Kingston Frontenacs forward Martin Chromiak (Los Angeles Kings) who opened the scoring late in the first period before Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Oleksiy Myklukha also got in on the action with a power-play marker.

The CHL was well represented with Slovakia on Thursday as forward Matej Kaslik of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens as well as Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Samuel Knazko (Columbus Blue Jackets) drew assists. Also finding the scoresheet for Slovakia was former Calgary Hitmen forward Samuel Krajc.

Sweden cruises by Austria

There was no shortage of offense from the Swedes on Thursday as they downed Austria in a 7-0 final.

Among the goal scorers for Sweden included Vancouver Giants right-wing Fabian Lysell (Boston Bruins) as well as Barrie Colts right-wing Oskar Olausson (Colorado Avalanche), who finished with one goal and one assist.

Between the pipes, Victoria Royals netminder Sebastian Wraneschitz turned aside 23 of 27 shots through 30 minutes of action for Austria, while Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman (Vegas Golden Knights) saw just two shots in the game’s second half for Sweden.