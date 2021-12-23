Blazers goaltender Garand signs entry-level deal with Rangers

Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers of the NHL.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the news Thursday. Garand was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Garand, who hails from Victoria, B.C., is set to represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Alberta. Preliminary-round action begins Sunday. Garand was part of the Canadian squad that won a silver medal at the 2021 event.

This season with the Blazers, Garand has compiled a 15-4-0-0 record to go along with a 1.85 goals-against average, a league-best .932 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of November.

His 15 wins have him tied for the WHL lead in that category, and his 1.85 GAA is second-best among WHL netminders this season.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound netminder made his professsional debut with Hartford of the AHL during the 2020-21 season, appearing in two games.



We are so proud of @DylanGarand!

Now go get that 🥇!

Garand was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft by Kamloops. In 110 regular season appearances, all with the Blazers, he has accrued a 71-26-4-2 record as well as a 2.31 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts.