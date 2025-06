Curran, Misa, and Cataford named finalists for the CHL’s 2024-25 Scholastic Player of the Year

Maxmilian Curran of the Tri-City Americans (WHL), Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), and Mathieu Cataford of the Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) have been named nominees for the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the CHL player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom.

The nominees for this prize are based on the recipients of the corresponding award from each of the CHL’s Member Leagues, including the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy, QMJHL’s Marcel-Robert Trophy, and the WHL’s Daryl K. Doc Seaman Memorial Trophy.

The 2025 recipient will be announced and presented with the trophy at the CHL Awards ceremony on Friday, June 13, in downtown Toronto.

Over the years, the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award has been won by many great players including Scott Niedermayer (Kamloops Blazers), Brad Boyes (Erie Otters), Dustin Brown (Guelph Storm), Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops Blazers), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs), Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), and most recently Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes).

WHL Nominee – Maximilian Curran (Tri-City Americans)

22G-52A, 74 PTS, -18 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season

Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran of the Tri-City Americans delivered a standout performance both on the ice and in the classroom during the 2024–25 season.

A native of Prague, Czechia, Curran maintained a remarkable 100 percent overall academic average while undertaking an intensive course load consisting of 13 core subjects – most of which were Advanced Placement (AP) courses. His academic excellence included perfect scores in AP English, AP Conversational English, Czech Language Literature, German Language, AP History, and Social Life Sciences.

In addition to his achievements in the classroom, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound centre led the Tri-City Americans in scoring, posting a career-high 74 points (22G-52A) in 65 regular-season games in 2024-25. His efforts played a pivotal role in helping the club return to the WHL Playoffs following a one-year absence.

Since being selected 39th overall in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Curran has recorded 106 points (27G-79A) in 105 career WHL regular-season games. Chosen by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Curran became the first player in Tri-City Americans history – and the first import player in WHL history – to receive the Daryl K. Doc Seaman Memorial Award as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Curran is also the first European to ever be nominated for the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year award.

OHL Nominee – Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

62G-72A, 134 PTS, +45 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season

Saginaw Spirit captain Michael Misa excelled both on the ice and in the classroom during the 2024–25 season, earning multiple accolades for his outstanding performance.

Misa led all skaters in the CHL with an impressive 134 points during the 2024-25 regular season, setting a new Saginaw Spirit single-season franchise record. In the past 20 years, only seven CHL players have posted more points in a single season than Misa, as his 134 points rank tied for eighth since 2005 with John Tavares (2006–07, Oshawa Generals) and Brendan Shinnimin (2011–12, Tri-City Americans).

Additionally, Misa’s 62 goals also marked the highest total by any OHL player in their NHL Draft year since Patrick Kane tallied the same number with the London Knights in 2006–07.

Off the ice, Misa maintained a strong academic standing, achieving an 86 percent average in Grade 12 university-level courses at Oakville Trafalgar High School. His course load included Kinesiology, Functions, International Business, and Health and Nutrition.

Named the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Michael Misa became just the second player in Saginaw Spirit history to receive the Bobby Smith Trophy, joining Cole Perfetti (2019–20). His remarkable season also saw him earn the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player and the Eddie Powers Trophy as the league’s Leading Scorer. In doing so, Misa became the first player since Dave Simpson of the London Knights in 1981–82 to win all three awards in the same season.

As he sets his sights on the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa is currently ranked second among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, released on April 15.

QMJHL Nominee – Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic)

19G-45A, 64 PTS, +26 in 54 GP during the 2024-25 season

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford of the Rimouski Océanic has been named the QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, capturing the award on his third consecutive nomination for the prestigious Marcel-Robert Trophy — a testament to his exceptional commitment both on and off the ice.

Since entering the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads, the right-winger has embraced the challenge of pursuing his education in his second language, English, consistently maintaining an academic average above 95%. Currently studying Business Administration at Saint Mary’s University, Cataford has upheld a perfect 4.0 GPA each semester, demonstrating exceptional discipline in balancing his academic and athletic commitments. With a clear career plan, he intends to complete his degree in business administration before studying kinesiology, with the goal of eventually opening his own training centre.

On the ice, Cataford serves as the assistant captain of the Rimouski Océanic, showcasing leadership and skill. A season after capturing the QMJHL MVP award in 2023-24, Cataford established himself as a pivotal contributor for the Rimouski Océanic in 2024-25, playing a central role in the team’s standout regular season with 46 wins – their highest since 2014–15 – and helping lead them deep into the QMJHL Playoffs as well as during their hosting of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, Cataford became only the third player in Rimouski Océanic franchise history to win the Marcel-Robert Trophy, joining the ranks of Jean-Philippe Brière (2000-01) and Julien Béland (2022-23).