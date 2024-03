Country Star Walker Hayes to headline off-ice festivities at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw

From May 23 – June 2 in Saginaw, the 2024 Memorial Cup will feature plenty of exciting off-ice activities including the Arrival of the Cup, Fan Fest, the Hockey Hall of Fame, and more

With the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow just a little over two months away, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2024 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are proud to announce that country star and GRAMMY-nominated artist Walker Hayes will headline the off-ice festivities that will be taking place as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which will run from May 23 – June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Scheduled to take place the night before the 2024 Memorial Cup’s Championship Game, on Saturday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m., Walker Hayes will serenade hundreds of fans with a country music concert at Jolt Credit Union Event Park, which is located right across the street from the Dow Event Center, the home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit and the host arena for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Tickets for the Walker Hayes’ concert at the 2024 Memorial Cup will be available online via Ticketmaster to the public starting this Friday (March 22) at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who have already purchased full tournament and/or two-game ticket packages for the 2024 Memorial Cup will be awarded with access to an exclusive pre-sale for this concert and they will be sent both pre-sale links and codes by email this Wednesday evening (March 20). The pre-sale for Walker Hayes will then run from this Thursday (March 21) at 10:00 a.m. ET to Friday at 9:59 a.m. ET.

In addition to Walker Hayes’ musical performance, many other exciting off-ice events are also set to be a part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, including:

The Arrival of the Cup presented by LiUNA (May 23 at 4:00 p.m. @ Jolt Credit Union Event Park) : A day before the puck drops, all fans are welcome to come witness the prestigious Memorial Cup trophy arrive by convoy before then being led by a parade featuring the SVSU marching band, high school bands, and military personnel to Jolt Credit Union Event Park. This marquee event, which has become an annual tradition at the Memorial Cup, will also be highlighted by a brief formal program filled with music by the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra with Michael Todd Hall, remarks from honoured guests, and more.

Fan Fest presented by UA Local 85 (May 24 – June 2 @ Memorial Cup Event Campus on Johnson Street) : Featuring an impressive line-up of activities, including interactive skills games from TopShot Hockey, face painting, a STEM science station, live music, and a speaker series throughout the week, the Fan Fest will be a must-see stop for hockey fans of all ages. The Fan Fest will also host daily viewing parties at Jolt Credit Union Event Park for all to come to watch every single game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) presented by Tri-Star Trust (May 24 – June 2 @ Heritage Theatre in the Dow Event Center): The HHOF will showcase its most prized artifacts and trophies in Saginaw, something that is usually reserved for fans who visit the HHOF in Toronto. The HHOF has held this one-of-a-kind display at the Memorial Cup for around 25 years, and it stands as their longest annual running display and their largest annually.

Additional details on these events and others at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow can be found by visiting chl.ca/memorialcup-eventdetails. Single-game tickets for all round-robin games of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow are currently available for purchase online from $50-60 USD. Fans who wish to purchase tickets for the semi-final and final can do so by obtaining a full-tournament package (starting at $385 USD plus applicable fees) or a two-game pack (starting at $129 USD plus applicable fees). Both of these packages can also be obtained online through Ticketmaster.

This spring, the 2024 Memorial Cup will pit the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host Saginaw Spirit, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine this year’s CHL champion. For more information on the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.

About Walker Hayes

Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. In 2021, his smash hit “Fancy Like” topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at country radio, and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. The song was also featured in a nationwide Applebee’s commercial. That track, as well as follow-up singles “AA,” “Y’all Life,” and “Good With Me” have made Hayes one of the top-selling and streamed artists in country music.

Hayes has performed his music, including the Double-Platinum RIAA-certified hit “You Broke Up With Me,” to national audiences on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and TODAY, and he was profiled for CBS Sunday Morning.

Hayes just wrapped his headlining arena tour, The Duck Buck Tour, his second arena tour in two years, after he closed out the the Glad You’re Here tour last fall. A tour which is the same title as the book he released with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper, detailing his journey to finding Christ.