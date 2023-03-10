CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Pats @ Hurricanes

The Lethbridge Hurricanes (32-23-6) will host the Regina Pats (31-26-3) in a Friday night CHLTV Game of the Week.

Additionally, the Hurricanes will wear their Real Canadian SuperStore Your Team Your Jersey winning design, created by Kolten, tonight.

The Hurricanes have yet to officially lock up a playoff spot but they are comfortably in a position to do so as they hold a 12-point advantage on ninth-place Calgary. Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, the Hurricanes look to secure a playoff berth for the sixth straight season.

Led by the consensus no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in Connor Bedard, the Pats saw a recent six-game winning streak snapped after back-to-back losses to Saskatoon and Edmonton. However, they sit one place and five points behind Lethbridge in the East as the Pats seek a return to the playoffs after they missed out last year.

Tonight is the second and final meeting of the year between the two sides; Regina collected a 3-2 win on the road Feb. 3.

While Bedard will steal the focus, here are five players to keep an eye on during tonight’s contest.

Connor Bedard — Regina

He’s the best player in the CHL and he’s still just 17.

The odds on favourite to be the no. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard scored his 60th goal of the season Wednesday night in Edmonton to become the first WHL player to achieve the feat since Jayden Halbgewachs (MJ) and Glenn Gawdin (SC) scored 72 and 67 goals respectively in the 2017-18 season.

Bedard’s 124 points continue to lead the CHL as for the second straight season he has recorded back-to-back 50-goal, 100-point seasons.

His 42 power play points and 10 game-winners are the second most in the WHL while his 315 shots lead the league. Bedard has taken 1,109 faceoffs and has won 50 per cent of his draws.

The two-time World Juniors gold medallist has been selected to the CHL’s Team of the Month on four occasions this season.

6⃣0⃣ goals for Connor Bedard! 🤯 And it took #CB98 just 49 games! 😲 pic.twitter.com/K9hmuMQNES — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 9, 2023

Cole Shepard — Lethbridge

After two seasons in Vancouver, Shepard got a fresh start in 2022-23 after a trade to Lethbridge days before the regular season where he took one of the club’s overage spots.

The trade has worked wonders for the West Vancouver, B.C. native as he has established new career highs in goals (19), assists (32) and points (51). On the man advantage, his 16 assists and 20 points lead the team.

Tanner Howe — Regina

After what was an impressive rookie campaign a season ago, Howe has already bettered that performance as he remains another year away from his draft year.

Howe’s 75 points are the third most on the Pats this season while he hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his WHL career March 3.

His 12 power play goals are also a new career high while his five game-winners match his total from 2021-22.

Still just 17, Howe already has a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal to his name and is considered one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Logan Wormald — Lethbridge

After a 38-point rookie season a year ago, Wormald has set new career highs in 2022-23 with 21 goals and 42 points as he hopes to have his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Tied for third in team scoring, Wormald leads the Hurricanes in goals as a 17-year-old. NHL Central Scouting ranked the Langley, B.C. native as the 160th best North American skater.

Stanislav Svozil — Regina

It’s been a standout campaign from the Pats d-man as Svozil (CBJ) sits tied first among WHL defencemen with 72 points. His 63 assists lead the pack, as do his 1.50 points per game, while his 34 power play assists are the second most in the entire league.

Svozil, who helped Czechia win a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors, ranks third in Pats history for points by a European defencemen with 113 while he is seven helpers shy from becoming the 18th blueliner to record 100 assists.

Where to watch

Friday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.