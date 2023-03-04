CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Eagles @ Mooseheads

The Halifax Mooseheads (41-9-7) welcome the Cape Breton Eagles (24-29-4) to town for a Maritimes matchup in Saturday’s CHLTV Game of the Week.

Halifax’s 41 wins are tied for the second most in the QMJHL while they sit just four points behind Quebec for the Eastern Conference lead, with a game in hand.

The Mooseheads’ 275 goals are the third most in the CHL and it comes as no surprise as Alexandre Doucet (DET), Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Josh Lawrence all sit inside the Top 10 in CHL scoring.

Cape Breton hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and barring any major surprises down the stretch, should clinch a berth in the QMJHL Playoffs as they hold a 10-point lead over ninth place Saint John.

The Eagles are paced by their newly minted captain, Ivan Ivan, who sits 12th in QMJHL scoring with 73 points.

Alexandre Doucet — Halifax

The newest Detroit Red Wings prospect has certainly enjoyed life in Halifax.

Acquired from Val-d’Or Dec. 21, Doucet has scored 21 goals in 25 games with the Mooseheads and sits second in CHL scoring with 48 goals. On Thursday, a day after signing his entry-level contract with Detroit, Doucet scored his second hat-trick of the season.

Doucet’s 93 points are tied for the fifth most most in the CHL this season and tied second in the Q. The Sherbrooke native leads the QMJHL in shorthanded goals with eight.

That's #LGRW prospect Alexandre Doucet to you 😤 The @HFXMooseheads forward is up to 48 goals this season after tonight's hat-trick! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/AyUpDXqmBv — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 3, 2023

Ivan Ivan — Cape Breton

The newest captain of the Eagles, Ivan has enjoyed a career year in his final junior season.

The Czech native leads the team in points with 73 while his 26 points rank second. Ivan is eight assists shy of 100 for his career, a feat that only 16 players have achieved in team history.

Jordan Dumais — Halifax

It’s been another superb year for the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect who has again surpassed the 100-point mark.

Dumais is second in CHL scoring with 112 points while his 44 goals place him tied fifth. He has 32 points on the man advantage this year while his nine game-winning goals are tied for the QMJHL lead.

On March 2, Dumais became just the fourth player in Mooseheads history to record 250 points with the franchise and needs just three points to move into third place. Brandon Benedict’s franchise record of 303 points, that has stood for 20 years, is well within striking distance for Dumais; he still has two years of junior eligibility left.

🚨🚨🚨🚨

🍎🍎🍎 What a Sunday for Jordan Dumais as he passed the 💯 point mark for the second consecutive season!🤩 pic.twitter.com/XmFuIvXxq2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 19, 2023

Cam Squires — Cape Breton

Squires continues to turn in a solid season as he seeks to have his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Ranked the 114th North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Squires has tallied 49 points in his sophomore QMJHL season and has set new career highs across the board offensively this season.

Josh Lawrence — Halifax

A Memorial Cup winner in 2022 with Saint John, Lawrence has been an offensive catalyst since he became a Moosehead.

After he started the year in Blainville-Boisbriand, the Fredericton, N.B., native has been on an offensive blitz in Halifax where 25 goals and 58 points in 33 games.

Lawrence, who became just the third Sea Dog in franchise history to record a 100-point season a year ago, is just 10 points shy of the century mark again. For his career, the 20-year-old has 282 points and at his current scoring pace, would finish his QMJHL career a point shy of 300.

Talk about making an immediate impact! Josh Lawrence with 🍎🍎🍎 in his debut with @HFXMooseheads pic.twitter.com/fz0XWQ6U46 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 1, 2022

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.