CHLTV GOTW preview: Raiders vs. Americans, Nov. 1, 2022

The matchup

An inter-conference matchup is on the docket tonight as the Prince Albert Raiders (3-9-2) host the Tri-City Americans (6-6-0) in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

The Raiders are currently riding a three-game losing streak but of their three wins this season, two of them have come on home ice.

Prince Albert has struggled to score goals this year — their 30 goals are tied for the third fewest in the WHL — and the loss of Reece Vitelli, the team’s top scorer from a year ago, as well as Ozzy Wiesblatt (SJ) has been felt. However, offensive talent isn’t hard to find in Sloan Stanick and Carson Latimer (OTT) as well as d-men Nolan Allan (CHI) and Landon Kosior.

Tonight will also see the WHL debut for forward Luke Moroz who was the 15th overall pick by Prince Albert in the 2022 WHL Draft.

Tri-City, who sit tied for fifth in the Western Conference, were beaten by Regina Sunday but before that defeat they had won four straight where they scored 23 goals over that span.

The Americans’ 50 goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the WHL in large part because, led by Jake Sloan, six skaters have averaged a point-per-game or better. They also own the league’s best power play at 30.9 per cent.

Despite their goalscoring success, Tri-City has conceded 51 goals, tied for the fourth most in the WHL.

Who to watch

Allan was the 32nd overall pick by the Blackhawks in 2021 as the Raiders had a player selected in the NHL Draft for the fifth straight year.

A year ago, the 19-year-old had an outstanding campaign with 41 points in 67 games. Through nine games this season, the Raiders captain has two goals and four points in nine games.

Tri-City rookie Jordan Gavin has had an exceptional start to his first full WHL season as in 12 games, he has three goals and 14 points to lead all rookies in scoring. He was promptly rewarded for his hot start by being named the WHL’s Rookie of the Month for October but will not be in the lineup as he represents Canada’s Team Black at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Gavin has tallied three multi-point games and had a career night Oct. 8 when he had two goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over Edmonton.

Second overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Jordan Gavin, collects his first goal of the season with a textbook 'pull-and-drag!'@TCAmericans pic.twitter.com/ojNYqNrti9 — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 9, 2022

Stats leaders

Stanick leads the Raiders with 10 points in 14 games while his seven assists are tied with Evan Herman for the team lead.

Keaton Sorenson’s five goals have paced Prince Albert early on while Kosior’s nine points are the most among blueliners while his 47 shots are second among all WHL d-men. All three of Latimer’s goals this year have come on the man advantage.

Tikhon Chaika won 22 games as a rookie last season while this year he has one shutout and ranks fifth in saves with 286.

Sloan’s 17 points for the Americans are tied for the 12th most in the WHL this season while his 12 assists are good for a nine-way tie for the third most.

Lukas Dragicevic is second in WHL scoring among defencemen with 14 points with half of his points coming on the power play.

Defensemen don't usually get breakaways. Lukas Dragicevic made his opportunity count. @TCAmericans pic.twitter.com/2AYcjZEbTk — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 1, 2022

In addition to Gavin, fellow rookie Adam Mechura has nine points (six goals) in 12 contests to sit in a tie for fourth in scoring among first year players.

Tomas Suchanek, who represented Czechia at the 2022 World Juniors, is 6-4-0 with a .908 save percentage while his 347 saves are the third most in the WHL.

Where to watch

Tuesday’s contest can be seen live on CHL TV at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.