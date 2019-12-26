CHL well represented at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that a total of 49 current CHL players are listed on official International Ice Hockey Federation rosters to open the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

The 49 players includes a representative from eight of the 10 participating countries including Canada who leads the way with 20 current CHL players followed by the Czech Republic with nine, Switzerland with six, Russia and Slovakia each with four, the United States with three, Germany with two, and Finland with one. An additional 13 players formerly competed in the CHL while a total of 11 past and present CHL players participated in last year’s event.

The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League both have 17 current players competing in this event while the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has 15 players.

35 CHL teams are represented by current players including 13 teams producing multiple players. The Lethbridge Hurricanes lead the way with three players competing in the tournament followed by the Charlottetown Islanders, Everett Silvertips, Halifax Mooseheads, Hamilton Bulldogs, London Knights, Moncton Wildcats, Niagara IceDogs, Portland Winterhawks, Rimouski Oceanic, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Spokane Chiefs, and Winnipeg ICE each sending two players.

Last season, 48 CHL players competed in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship which took place in Vancouver and Victoria.

CHL Players Competing at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship:

*competed in 2019 World Juniors

Canada (20):

Calen Addison (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s)

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Nico Daws (Guelph Storm)

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds)

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

Aidan Dudas (Owen Sound Attack)

Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets)

Liam Foudy (London Knights)

Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks)

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic)*

Raphael Lavoie (Halifax Mooseheads)

Jared McIsaac (Halifax Mooseheads)*

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Dawson Mercer (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Olivier Rodrigue (Moncton Wildcats)

Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs)*

Akil Thomas (Niagara IceDogs)

Barrett Hayton* is a graduate of the Soo Greyhounds and Joe Veleno* is a graduate of the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Czech Republic (9):

Jan Jenik (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Simon Kubicek (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Radek Kucerik (Saskatoon Blades)

Lukas Parik (Spokane Chiefs)

Matej Pekar (Barrie Colts)*

Jaromir Pytlik (Soo Greyhounds)

Adam Raska (Rimouski Oceanic)

Michal Teply (Winnipeg ICE)

Libor Zabransky (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Petr Cajka formerly played for the Erie Otters, Tomas Dajcar played for the Quebec Remparts, and Jakub Lauko* played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Finland (1):

Kari Piiroinen (Windsor Spitfires)

Lassi Thomson formerly played for the Kelowna Rockets.

Germany (2):

Taro Jentzsch (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Nino Kinder (Winnipeg ICE)

Alexander Dersch formerly played for the Charlottetown Islanders, Tim Fleischer played for the Hamilton Bulldogs, and Yannik Valenti played for the Vancouver Giants.

Russia (4):

Nikita Alexandrov (Charlottetown Islanders)

Alexander Khovanov (Moncton Wildcats)

Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton Eagles)

Egor Zamula (Calgary Hitmen)

Slovakia (4):

Maxim Cajkovic (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Martin Fasko-Rudas (Everett Silvertips)

Samuel Hlavaj (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Oliver Okuliar (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kristian Kovacik formerly played for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Sweden:

Rasmus Sandin* formerly played for the Soo Greyhounds.

Switzerland (6):

David Aebischer (Gatineau Olympiques)*

Nico Gross (Oshawa Generals)*

Gaetan Jobin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks)

Valentin Nussbaumer (Shawinigan Cataractes)*

Kyen Sopa (Niagara IceDogs)

Gilian Kohler formerly played for the Kootenay ICE, and Stephane Patry played for the Erie Otters.

United States (3):

Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips)

For full coverage of the 2020 World Juniors visit iihf.com.